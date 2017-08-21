

CTV Montreal





Montreal police cracked down on suspected drug dealers this weekend following a flood of overdoses on fentanyl.

On Friday, seven people overdosed in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve-Mercier area, and all survived because first responders were equipped with naxalone, a medication that counteracts the effects of fentanyl.

The rush of overdoses prompted police to crack down on drug dealers in the neighbourhood, and they arrested five people on Friday afternoon and evening.

Police suspect the drug users bought other drugs, likely heroin, and did not realize it was mixed with fentanyl.

Alexandre Paradis of SOS Itinerance volunteers with drug users, and he said the community is aware of the potentially deadly drug.

"We knew there were people dealing in fentanyl. The users also knew about it. But will the dealer say 'hey, I cut this with fentanyl?' I don't think so. He will say 'it's good, it's good.' He's there to make money," said Paradis.

While many paramedics carry naxolone kits, not all are equipped with the medication.

In some cities police and other emergency personnel are also carrying the drug overdose treatment kits, but that's not the case in Montreal.

Four of the drug dealing suspects, Michel Couturier-Bujold, Frederick Couture, Jean-Francois Masson and Mathieu Quintal, were granted bail on Monday.

The fifth suspect, Catherine Robitaille, is due in court on Tuesday.