The suspect in the murder of a woman with Alzheimer’s disease will ask for bail before the courts Wednesday.

Michel Cadotte, 55, was arrested in February and charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend Jocelyne Lizotte.

Cadotte’s attorney Elfriede Duclervil is set to call for his release on bail, arguing that this murder case is different than most because it was led by compassion, an argument that has fuelled the ongoing debate over assisted death.

Lizotte was in poor health and, at age 60, had been living at the Emilie Gamelin seniors’ residence on Dufresne St. for some time.

Nursing home employee Rose Laure confirmed Lizotte had Alzheimer’s disease and very limited mobility.

Police said Lizotte may have been smothered by a pillow, and on Facebook Cadotte said that he "cracked" and "consented to her demands to help her die."

One of Lizotte's relatives said the woman had asked for medical assistance to die, but was denied.

Medical ethicists said it could be due to the woman suffering from dementia, and the case has reignited debate among politicians, the medical community and Alzheimer’s groups over the right to die.

The Crown is expected to argue against Cadotte’s release on bail.