

CTV Montreal





A 55-year-old man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Michel Cadotte was arrested on Monday afternoon at the Emilie Gamelin residence on Dufresne St.

His girlfriend, Jocelyne Lizotte, was found in cardiac arrest and attempts to revive her failed.

Cadotte did not appear in person in court on Tuesday. Instead he appeared via videoconference, while several of Lizotte's relatives waited in the courtroom.

Cadotte made a cryptic Facebook on Monday saying he had "cracked" and given in to the woman's request to help her die.

The post reads: I've cracked. Nobody is asking me how I'm doing, but there, you know, I've agreed to her demands for helping in dying. I'm waiting for the police.

Lizotte was in poor health and, at age 60, had been living in the seniors' residence for some time.

Nursing home employee Rose Laure said Lizotte had very limited mobility and needed to use a wheelchair.

"I knew her well," she said. "I was really startled when I heard the news. It's really bad."

Nursing home administrators declined to comment.

Cadotte has health problems of his own and is being treated by a nurse while in jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.