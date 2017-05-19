Storm knocks out power for 27,000 in Quebec; Laurentians hardest hit
Hydro towers in Quebec. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 7:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 9:19AM EDT
Severe thunderstorms along with strong winds have caused some electricity interruptions throughout the province, and in the Laurentians in particular.
Several storm cells have brought with them violent gusts that caused many branches and trees to fall on power lines.
As of 9 a.m. about 13,000 clients in the Laurentians are in the dark, as well as nearly 5,000 in the Lanaudiere and more than 6,000 in Outaouais. In Montreal, the winds have cause about 675 clients to lose power.
Across the province, about 27,000 Hydro Quebec users have lost power.
Hydro-Quebec said teams are mobilized to restore service as quickly as possible.
See real-time service interruptions here.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Site of planned memorial to 6,000 Irish Montrealers to be sold to Hydro-Quebec
- SQ recapture naked, handcuffed man who fled Saint-Jerome police station
- Inspectors assessing homes in Pierrefonds as flood dangers persist
- Construction workers will offer flooded residents fair value for work: officials
- Fire breaks out overnight on Hochelaga St