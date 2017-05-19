

CTV Montreal





Severe thunderstorms along with strong winds have caused some electricity interruptions throughout the province, and in the Laurentians in particular.

Several storm cells have brought with them violent gusts that caused many branches and trees to fall on power lines.



As of 9 a.m. about 13,000 clients in the Laurentians are in the dark, as well as nearly 5,000 in the Lanaudiere and more than 6,000 in Outaouais. In Montreal, the winds have cause about 675 clients to lose power.



Across the province, about 27,000 Hydro Quebec users have lost power.



Hydro-Quebec said teams are mobilized to restore service as quickly as possible.

See real-time service interruptions here.