Emile Baz has returned home a champion yet again.

The 25-year-old St-Laurent resident won gold at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria in figure skating. Baz was the only figure skater representing Quebec on Team Canada.

Baz, who is autistic, also won gold last year at the National Special Olympics in Newfoundland.

He was greeted at Trudeau Airport by RCMP officers and members of the Montreal police, as well as friends and family.