Representatives from four federal and provincial political parties as well as members of sovereignty unions and the province’s unions are set to gather in Montreal on Saturday to demonstrate solidarity with Catalonia.

Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet, Parti Quebecois MNA Stephane Bergeron and Quebec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir said they will attend, as did United Organizations for an Independent Quebec president Claudette Carbonneau.

In a statement, organizers said they support the Catalan people and the government of Carles Puigdemont. Puigdemont was removed as president of Catalonia by the Spanish government in October.

The group called on Spain to respect democracy and condemned recent legal proceedings against Catalonian leaders. They called on the governments of Canada and Quebec to recognize the right to self-determination of the Catalonian people.

The demonstration begin at College de Maisonneuve at 1:30 p.m.