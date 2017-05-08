

CTV Montreal





Employees at a company west of Quebec City are working around the clock to package sand and ship it to flood zones throughout the province.

Sable Marco in Pont-Rouge, about 25 km west of the capital, have been loading sand into bags by the tonne since long before the flooding began in Quebec in April.

"Everyone wants to do their part, so we get together, we roll up our sleeves and we work. We're tired, but we continue and it's going well," said Jason Bussieres.

Fifty to 60,000 bags of sand leave the plant every day, each bag loaded by machine, stacked on pallets, then loaded onto flatbed trailers for delivery.

Most of the current demand is for the Montreal area.

"We're on sand terrain here in Pont-Rouge, so getting the sand is very easy," said Bussieres.

Yet employees know their humble product is being used for a serious purpose, and that weighs on people's minds.

"It's distressing for people out there. We're doing what we can to help with what we have," said Bussieres.