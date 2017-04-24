

CTV Montreal





One person was injured overnight Sunday when a driver lost control on Highway 30.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Rome Blvd. overpass in Brossard.

The driver of a small black car lost control on the highway and rolled the vehicle several times, winding up in the median.

One person was taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not clear.

The crash scattered debris, including metre-long chunks of the car, across the median