Quebec tables legislation to increase QPP payments
The offices of the Caisse De Depot, Quebec's pension fund manager, in Montreal, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 8:12PM EDT
The Quebec government is planning to increase funding to the provincial pension plan.
Finance minister Carlos Leitao tabled a bill Thursday calling for contributions to increase by two percent in 2019, paid by both employers and employees.
Starting in 2024 those who are already paying the maximum amount into the program will have to pay more -- an amount that will gradually total an extra eight percent.
Sixty percent of Quebecers have no pension plan with their employers.