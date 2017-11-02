

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government is planning to increase funding to the provincial pension plan.

Finance minister Carlos Leitao tabled a bill Thursday calling for contributions to increase by two percent in 2019, paid by both employers and employees.

Starting in 2024 those who are already paying the maximum amount into the program will have to pay more -- an amount that will gradually total an extra eight percent.

Sixty percent of Quebecers have no pension plan with their employers.