The provincial government is devoting $45 million to a new plan to counter elder abuse.

Seniors Minister Francine Charbonneau said the money, to be spent over the next five years, will focus on raising awareness of the issue and providing more resources for the elderly.

"Ageism is something that we live day to day. Somebody crossing the street and not walking fast enough and getting the honk to make sure they walk," said Charbonneau.

Very often the perpetrators of elder abuse are the people they trust the most, including children, grandchildren, neighbours and caregivers.

The plan includes 52 measures to fight everything from financial to physical abuse, including a public relations campaign, cerating a forum on financial abuse, and support for an Elder Abuse Hotline (1-888-489-ABUS (2287).

"We have answers in English and French, but now we're going further. We're going into different dialects, languages to make sure that people that call can get the help they have to and they could be directed to the right place," said Charbonneau.

Pierre Blais, General Manager of the Users Committee in Health Services, acts as an advocate for the elderly. He said this plan is a step in the right direction.

"Of course there's not enough money everywhere, but at least it is a beginning," said Blais.