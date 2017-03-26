

CTV Montreal





Quebec Solidaire says the lack of visible minorities in provincial cabinet positions is proof of systemic racism.

The party compiled a list that shows only 46 visible minorities were nominated for provincial cabinet positions since April, 2014. In the same period there have been nearly 1,500 nominees overall.

Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Amir Khadir says the list represents a lack of diversity in cabinet.

“These minorities, including the First Nations, represent less than 3 per cent of the nominations,” he said. “This is systematic discrimination.”

A Liberal spokesperson told CTV News that while there is still progress to be made, the party has worked hard to include several minority groups, including aboriginals, allophones, Anglophones and visible minorities.

The opposition says nominations should be more representative of Quebec's Population.

“It's a question of will,” said Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee. “Clearly the liberals have been there for 15 years and they failed to bring representation to what it should be about 12 per cent.”

However it’s not just the Liberals being criticized for a lack of representation.

An internal PQ report surfaced in February showing the party is perceived by potential supporters as closed-off to youth and diversity.

The PQ says it’s working on being more open.

“We're striving to have here in the opposition about 10-12% of people from diversity,” Lisee said. “We're almost there.”

Quebec Solidare wants a public commission to increase the presence of marginalized groups.