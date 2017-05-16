

CTV Montreal





Gaspe MNA Gaetan Lelièvre was booted from the Parti Quebecois caucus Tuesday after admitting he accepted gifts from an engineering firm in exchange for favours.



Lelièvre received gifts including concert tickets at the Bell Centre from the Roche engineering firm in exchange for infrastructure contracts worth millions when he was general manager of the city of Gaspé from 2001 to 2010, before he began his political career.

He will now sit as an independent.

Lelièvre, who was a minister in the Marois government, has been an MNA since 2012.



Lisee asked him to step down at least temporarily until they shed more light on these allegations

At a news conference Tuesday morning, PQ leader Jean-François Lisée criticized the MNA for failing to inform him of the events. They came to light in published reports in Quebecor newspapers Tuesday, after the news agency obtained a series of compromising emails.

Lelièvre issued a mea culpa, admitting he should not have accepted these benefits and that he should have disclosed these facts to his political party and adhered to the highest standards of integrity.

With a report from The Canadian Press



