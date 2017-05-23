

The Parti Quebecois has called all hands to an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

With the party's offer of an alliance to defeat the Liberal party soundly rejected by Quebec Solidaire, the PQ is deciding where to go next.

This week is supposed to be an opportunity for MNAs to leave Quebec City and meet constituents in their home ridings. Instead party leader Jean-Francois Lisée summoned his party to Quebec City to discuss its options.

The weekend had several bits of bad news for the opposition party, including the second poll in a matter of days showing that popular support for the PQ has dropped to where it is now in third place in the hearts of Quebecers.

Then Quebec Solidaire, at a weekend caucus, firmly rejected the idea of an alliance with the PQ.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for the left-wing party which nominally supports Quebec independence, said its vision of Quebec includes everyone who chooses Quebec.

"One of the problems with the Parti Quebecois is they have chosen in the past to take the path of division and exclusion, and a big part of our DNA in Quebec Soldaire is the opposite; it’s inclusion," he said.

He added that Quebec Solidaire and the PQ also don't see eye-to-eye on protecting the environment and helping society's poorest.

Many PQ rank and file members were outraged by the rejection of the alliance, especially since the PQ declined to run a candidate in the Gouin by-election, where Nadeau-Dubois is running.

Analysts say the rejection is now being seen as a test of leadership for Lisée, who pushed for an alliance, and who pushed to put independence on the backburner.

He is expected to make an announcement later in the day.