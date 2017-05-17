

CTV Montreal





A new poll suggests the CAQ is gaining ground with Quebec voters.



For the first time in recent memory, the party is in a statistical tie with Liberals after what appears to be growing support for the party in recent months.



The Mainstreet/Postmedia poll shows the CAQ ahead of all the other parties right now.





The Liberals are on a downward trend, since their last poll in March after the budget, said David Valentin, executive vice-president of Mainstreet Research.



Valentin said the CAQ is making gains because of the ethics issues at the forefront lately.



It's also important to note that Legault's party has the most support amongst francophone voters at 35 per cent, compared to 26 per cent for the PQ and 25 per cent for the Liberals - and the francophone vote decides elections.



On Wednesday morning, all parties essentially agreed that overall trends are more important that one poll.

“We looked at the poll this morning and we will continue to look with the other polls. The important thing is the work that we do here for the Quebecers and the fact that we have some propositions on education, on health, on economy,” said CAQ MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette.



PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée said the poll didn’t worry his party.



“I think we have by far the better team for governing Quebec compared to the CAQ. So I'm not worried about that. We have a good message, we have the good answers, we have the good team,” he said.

Government House Leader Jean-Marc Fournier said he believes the Liberals are proving they deserve the leadership.



“I think that on the fundamentals, the way we govern is very good, the economy of Quebec is good. We are creating more jobs than people thought we were able to create,” he said.