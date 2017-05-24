

A police officer is being charged with manslaughter following the 2016 death of Bony Jean-Pierre.



Jean-Pierre, 46, died last year after being injured during a drug raid in Montreal North.

At the time Montreal police said Jean-Pierre was shot by a rubber bullet when he tried to flee out a second-storey window and died in hospital several days later.

His death, in conjunction with the arrest of Dany Villanueva in that raid, sparked a protest that was marred by violence in Montreal North.

Villanueva's brother Fredy was killed by a police officer in 2008 when police officers on patrol spotted several people gambling in a park.

Now the Crown prosecutor's office in Quebec has charged Christian Gilbert with manslaughter, following his shooting of Jean-Pierre with the rubber bullet.

The DPCP is making no further comment on the issue, and neither is the Montreal police department.