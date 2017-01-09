

CTV Montreal





The family that owns a depanneur in the town of Ange-Gardien is thinking they have a guardian angel of their own after selling the winning ticket for the largest payout in Lotto Max history.

On Friday, it was announced that 20 people who would split the winnings that came from that ticket: a cool $60 million. While good news for that group, the owners of convenience store Marche du Village, which has served the town of 2,500 for almost 50 years, will themselves get one per cent of the jackpot, or $600,000.

“We’re thrilled,” said co-owner Yuhan Roy. “It’s like money is falling form the sky.”

Roy said he plans to spoil his employees a little. Among them is cashier Molly Paquette.

“Not much happens in my small town,” she said. “So I’m very happy.”

The man who bought the ticket, who is also from Ange-Gardien, has still not been identified but Roy said he came by on Saturday morning.

“He was calm,” said Roy. “I was certainly more nervous than he was.”