

CTV Montreal





An 18-year-old man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a fight broke out in Pointe-Aux-Trembles early on Sunday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., police received a call regarding the altercation involving a large group of people at the intersection of Notre-Dame and 6th Ave. Police said the victim was the only one hurt, sustaining an injury to their lower body.

The victim fled the crime scene, entering a nearby bar, where police found them.

They were taken to hospital and police said their life isn’t in danger. The victim is not cooperating with police.

A crime scene was established and Notre-Dame was closed to traffic in the area.