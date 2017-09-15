

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are searching for a woman who smashed several vehicles and then fled the crash scene on foot.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sherbrooke St., when the woman lost control of her vehicle.

She hit several cars on both the north and south sides of the road between Iberville St. and Fullum St., three blocks to the west, before finally coming to a stop.

The driver, a woman in her twenties, was spotted running away on foot.

Nobody was in any of the parked cars, and nobody was hurt.