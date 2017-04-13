

CTV Montreal





Students at Kuper Academy learned lessons about life on Thursday, courtesy of a former NHL player who’s taken more than his share of hard knocks.

Clint Malarchuk, the retired backup goalie who played parts of 10 seasons for the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitols and Buffalo Sabres, spoke about his battles with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. He stressed to the students that there is no shame in seeking help when suffering from mental or emotional trauma and illness.

“The only way you can heal is by processing things, by talking and helping and loving one another,” he said.

On March 22, 1989, Malarchuk was in goal for the Buffalo Sabres when they played the St. Louis Blues. During play, opposing player Steve Tuttle was dragged down and crashed into the crease hard. His skate came up and hit Malarchuk in the neck, severing the carotid artery.

Malarchuk was rushed from the ice, bleeding heavily. Only the quick action of the team trainer and doctors saved his life.

He would return to play several more seasons in the NHL but the memories of that day haunted him for years.

In 2008, Malarchuk shot himself in the head. While he survived, the bullet remains lodged in his forehead.

In 2014, he wrote a booked called “The Crazy Game: How I Survived in the Crease and Beyond,” in which he detailed his years in hockey and the tough times that followed.

“The book hasn’t just helped people, it impacted people,” he said. “The reason I’m telling you that is not to brag. I’m telling you this because if you struggle in any way, you are not alone.”