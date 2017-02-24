Montreal man charged with kidnapping, pimping
Emmanuel Stark, 35, was charged Friday Feb. 24 with multiple crimes including kidnapping, pimping, and assault
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 8:22PM EST
A Montreal man was arraigned Friday on two dozen charges of kidnapping, pimping, and related crimes.
Emmanuel Stark, also known as PacMan, was arrested Thursday Feb. 23.
Police say the 35-year-old man kidnapped two women in their thirties, assaulted them, and forced them to work as prostitutes.
According to police Stark took photos of the women then posted those photos on a website that advertises sexual services.
Police suspect other women have been forced into prostitution, and are urging them to come forward either by contacting their local police station or calling 9-1-1.
