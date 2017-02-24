

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man was arraigned Friday on two dozen charges of kidnapping, pimping, and related crimes.

Emmanuel Stark, also known as PacMan, was arrested Thursday Feb. 23.

Police say the 35-year-old man kidnapped two women in their thirties, assaulted them, and forced them to work as prostitutes.

According to police Stark took photos of the women then posted those photos on a website that advertises sexual services.

Police suspect other women have been forced into prostitution, and are urging them to come forward either by contacting their local police station or calling 9-1-1.