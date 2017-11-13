

The comedian-created Montreal Laughs Festival is picking up steam.

Paul Larocque, the former mayor of Bois des Filion, has been named acting general manager of the newly-created festival for the next two and a half months.

He has the task of creating the organization from scratch, setting up guidelines, and hiring a permanent CEO.

Larocque was elected mayor of Bois des Filion six times, and has sat on the board of directors for Hydro Quebec.

A group of about 50 comedians created the Festival du Rire de Montreal last week in the wake of the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Just For Laughs creator Gilbert Rozon.

Rozon has stepped down as Just For Laughs president and is in the process of selling his shares in the company.