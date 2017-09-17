

The Canadian Press





Experts from a variety of disciplines will gather in Montreal on Sunday as part of the nineteenth Global Child Nutrition Forum, the first time the event is being held in Canada.

Organized by the Global Child Nutrition Foundation and the United Nations’ Centre of Excellence Against Hunger, Hunger Breakfast Club Canada is hosting the forum, in collaboration with the City of Montreal. The mission of the event is to help governments around the world build food programs for schools.

More than 400 individuals, representing 50 countries, will take part, with participants coming from the political, humanitarian, community and institutional spheres. They will take part in workshops and conferences designed to help exchange knowledge and good practices for implementing national food programs in schools.

Quebec Education Minister Sebastien Proulx is scheduled to speak at the opening ceremony.

The meeting will conclude on Sept. 21.