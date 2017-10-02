

CTV Montreal





Metro has acquired the Jean Coutu Group for $ 4.5 billion.

The two companies announced in a news release that Metro will acquire Jean Coutu Group shares, and Jean Coutu will receive a 75 per cent payout and 25 per cent in Metro shares.

Metro's existing pharmaceutical distribution and franchising business will be consolidated with the Jean Coutu Group, which will become a separate division of Metro. This division will be headed by its own management team under François J. Coutu.

The merged company will have a network of more than 1,300 locations across Canada. After the merger, Metro expects to generate a turnover of approximately $ 16 billion.

Metro has more than 65,000 employees in Quebec and Ontario. Jean Coutu employs more than 20,000 people in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario.