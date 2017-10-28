

CTV Montreal





There are a number of ways to cast your ballot early in the municipal elections.

For Montrealers, advanced polling is being held on Sunday, October 29th from 12-8 p.m.

You can also vote at the returning officer’s office in your borough on October 30, 31 and November 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Be sure to check the reminder card that was sent to your address for the location and operating hours of your polling station.

Once at the polling station voters will need to provide one of the following documents:

Health insurance card

Driver’s license

Canadian passport

Certificate of Indian Status

Canadian Armed Forces identification card

Election Montreal also recommends bringing along your reminder card.

Other municipalities in Quebec are also holding advanced polling but voters should check with their returning officer for exact dates and polling station locations.

Information about the candidates in all Quebec municipalities is available on the Elections Quebec website: https://electionsmunicipales.quebec/en/