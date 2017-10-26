Man once on Quebec's most wanted list on trial for wife's murder
Harinder Singh Cheema had been on the lam for more than seven years.
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 10:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 11:07AM EDT
Once one of Quebec’s most wanted, a man accused of murdering his wife on Christmas Day 2007 is facing trial.
Harinder Singh Cheema was arrested in San Francisco in July 2015.
His 29-year-old wife, originally from India, was found dead in an apartment on Deguire St. in Saint-Laurent one day after he was seen hastily leaving the residence.
He then dropped his two kids off at a friend's house in Park Extension and never returned home, police said.
He had told those friends he would return to collect his children soon. They called police when he never came back.
At the time of his arrest, Cheema had been the subject of a Canadian arrest warrant since January 2008.
He was found through his fingerprints when he made an application for permanent residency status in the United States. He had been living in San Francisco under a false name. He is originally from India and did not have Canadian citizenship.
The Quebec court is under pressure to hear murder trials due to the Jordan ruling, a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that sets strict time limits on criminal cases getting to trial.
With files from The Canadian Press
