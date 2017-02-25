

CTV Montreal





A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious wounds after he was stabbed in downtown Montreal on Saturday night.

Police responded to a 911 call that came in just after 8 p.m. about an armed assault at the corner of Berri St. and Maisonneuve Blvd.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body and is in critical condition.