Man in critical condition after stabbing in downtown Montreal; one person arrested
Police set up a perimeter at the corner of Berri St. and Maisonneuve Blvd. after a 27-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:32PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 8:29AM EST
A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious wounds after he was stabbed in downtown Montreal on Saturday night.
Police responded to a 911 call that came in just after 8 p.m. about an armed assault at the corner of Berri St. and Maisonneuve Blvd.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.
The victim was stabbed in the upper body and is in critical condition.
