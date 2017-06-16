

CTV Montreal





Laval police are asking for help in tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault.

Police say about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, a man resembling the portrait in the above image approached a woman on a bus leaving from the Cote Vertu metro station

He allegedly assaulted her, then got off the bus at Levesque Blvd. and 73rd Ave. in Chomedey.

The suspect is a white male in his mid-forties, standing about 1.7 m and weighing 80 kg (5'7", 175 lbs).

He had grey or salt-and-pepper hair with a trimmed goatee and moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to call Laval police at 450-662-INFO (4636).