

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s first baby of 2017 was born at 23 minutes past midnight in Laval’s Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital.

The boy, named Alec, was born to mother Audrey Lecomte and father David Brunelle. All members of the family are doing well.

In Quebec city, a boy was born at 2:01 a.m. at St-Francois d’Assise hospital and in Montreal, a boy was born at 4:31 a.m. at the MUHC birth centre.