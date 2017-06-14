Home belonging to Lester’s Deli owner raided by AMF
The home on Fleet Rd. was raided by the AMF.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:00AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:03PM EDT
The home of the owner of Lester’s Deli was raided Wednesday morning.
CTV Montreal has learned that investigators from Quebec's financial securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers or AMF, arrived at the home of Bill Berenholc on Fleet Rd. in Hampstead.
Berenholc is the owner of Lester’s Deli on Bernard Ave. in Outremont, famed for serving smoked meat for over 60 years.
Berenholc's daughter, who works at the deli said the investigation is not related to the restaurant.
Lester’s Deli is not to be confused with Lesters supermarket deli products.
In addition to the Bernard Ave. establishment, Berenholc is also the owner of the Lester’s kiosk in the U.S. terminal at Trudeau airport.
Berenholc also made the news in Sept. 2006 when a Cessna he was in with his son was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of Parc Ave.
Latest Montreal News
- Rifle-wielding gunman wounds U.S. lawmaker, then killed by police
- Home belonging to Lester’s Deli owner raided by AMF
- Suspect in controversial murder of Alzheimer's patient seeks bail
- Montrealers file legal action contesting restrictions on medical aid in dying
- 'Highest ever' outflow from Lake Ontario into St. Lawrence begins