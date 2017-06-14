

The home of the owner of Lester’s Deli was raided Wednesday morning.



CTV Montreal has learned that investigators from Quebec's financial securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers or AMF, arrived at the home of Bill Berenholc on Fleet Rd. in Hampstead.



Berenholc is the owner of Lester’s Deli on Bernard Ave. in Outremont, famed for serving smoked meat for over 60 years.



Berenholc's daughter, who works at the deli said the investigation is not related to the restaurant.



Lester’s Deli is not to be confused with Lesters supermarket deli products.

In addition to the Bernard Ave. establishment, Berenholc is also the owner of the Lester’s kiosk in the U.S. terminal at Trudeau airport.



Berenholc also made the news in Sept. 2006 when a Cessna he was in with his son was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of Parc Ave.