

CTV Montreal





Health Canada has authorized three safe injection sites in Montreal.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott announced the approval of the request on Monday afternoon.

The provincial government approved the notion of introducing supervised drug injection facilties two years ago, but the project has been on hold pending federal approval.

The Conservative Harper government was strongly opposed to the idea of allowing people a legal space to use illegal drugs, and would not grant an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Vancouver has had a safe injection site since 2003, and in 2011 a federal court overruled the government when it tried to prevent that site's licence from being renewed.

Quebec and Montreal have been trying to open safe injection sites for several years, with Mayor Denis Coderre saying it was a priority and a way to reduce the risk of drug overdoses.

The first injection site is planned to be at Cactus Montreal on Sanguinet St., which has operated as a needle-exchange program since 1989.

The other two will be at Spectre de Rue, drug prevention and intervention centre on Ontario St. E in the Ville Marie borough and Dopamine drug addiction treatment centre on Bennett Ave. in the Mercier Hochelaga Maisonneuve borough.



In December, the Liberal government announced legislative amendments designed to remove 26 requirements for supervised injection sites introduced under the previous government.

Philpott said the changes will make it easier for supervised injection sites to be established while adhering to criteria set out by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Her department says international and Canadian evidence shows consumption sites, if operated properly, can save lives without increasing drug use or crime in surrounding areas.

With files of The Canadian Press

