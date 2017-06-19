

CTV Montreal





Ismael Habib has been found guilty of attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act.

The 29-year-old man from Gatineau faces up to ten years in prison, and is the first Canada convicted under this charge.

During his trial, Habib tried to have evidence against him dismissed by arguing that police tricked him into a confession, but the judge ruled Habib wasn't coerced into revealing incriminating information.

The case began in 2015 when Habib allegedly wanted to leave Canada to join ISIS in Syria.

He did not have a passport because it had been seized by authorities after a previous trip to Turkey.

The court heard that in an effort to obtain a fake passport, Habib was put in touch with a man who turned out to be an undercover RCMP officer.

Over a five-month period the officer led Habib to a fictitious crime boss who told him he could get him both a passport and a passage to Syria.

The officer testified Habib said he wanted to leave Canada for religious reasons and that his ultimate goal was to join the Islamic State and die for God and that he would do it at any cost.

The technique used by investigators is commonly called the "Mr. Big" operation and its use is severely limited by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Habib was first detained in February 2016, when he was charged with threatening his girlfriend.