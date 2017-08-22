

CTV Montreal





The owner of a grocery store is fighting the city of Montreal over chairs placed in front of his store.

For several years La Veille Europe has set up patio chairs on the sidewalk in front of the grocery store on St. Laurent.

In 2014 the city of Montreal fined the store $475 for installing items on the sidewalk without municipal permission.

This year the city fined La Veille Europe again, and told co-owner Paulo Raimundo that if he wants to use the sidewalk, he needs to ask permission.

"It came with an envelope that was an application to apply for a terrasse," said Raimundo.

He's disputing that, saying he doesn't want to set up up a terrasse, but just wants to have a friendly spot out front for passersby.

"It's a way of sitting back for five minutes and enjoying the sun, the scenery, the people walking by, you name it," said Raimundo.

It's common for store owners in the area to place a few chairs out front. The owner of Charcuterie Hongroise has done the same, and also been fined for using public space.

Angelo Perusco has a plan to dodge the city's regulations.

"I'm planning to put some chairs and benches on my wall, because my wall is a little bit inside," said Pereuscu.

He figures that if the chairs are attached to the wall with nothing touching the sidewalk, the city's rules can be avoided.

In a statement the city of Montreal said: Occupying public space must conform to city regulations and is prohibited without authorization.

Meanwhile Raimundo is hoping the city would change its rules so he can set up chairs without a terrasse permit.

"We didn't think it was right that we got this ticket so we are keeping the chairs out every single day," said Raimundo.