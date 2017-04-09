

CTV Montreal





Montrealers can look forward to enjoying the warmest day of 2017 so far on Monday. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 20 C with a mix of sun and cloud, with winds that could reach 40 km/h. The unseasonably warm weather is more than twice the average for this time of year.

April 10, 1945 holds the record with a high of 26 C.

Temperatures on Sunday reached 16 C in Montreal with 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening, clearing up before Monday morning.

On Tuesday the weather should return to normal spring temperatures with a high of 7 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada is forecasting rainy weather until Saturday when the sun is expected to return.

This comes after a week of heavy rain that caused flooding in several areas of the province.

The amount of rain that fell on Thursday, 35.8 mm, set a record for April 6 -- that's 10 mm more than fell on that same day in 1949.

On Tuesday 36.2 mm of rain fell, which was also a record-setting amount of rain for that day in history.

Officials continue to keep a close watch on water levels in many of Quebec’s rivers including Mille-Iles and the St. Lawrence. Levels could rise again as the warm temperatures on Monday are likely to melt snow faster.