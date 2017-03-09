

Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announced Thursday morning that he is vying to be the Quebec solidaire candidate for the Gouin riding – the riding left vacant by Françoise David.

Nadeau-Dubois, who doesn’t yet live in the Gouin riding, also announced his intention to become co-spokesperson for the party.

Quebec solidaire doesn't have a party "leader," opting for the more egalitarian title of "spokesperson," which it offers to one female and one male at the same time.

If Nadeau-Dubois earns the title, it would afford him the opportunity to debate during the next provincial election campaign in 2018.

A firm left-wing politician, the 26-year-old said he identifies as a sovereigntist – one who believes that the Liberals and Parti Quebecois have “betrayed” the public by focusing on big business and industry, rather than the people.

“I’m at a point in my political life in which I want to be more positive, and not only say ‘we don’t want austerity’ or ‘we don’t want the energy east pipeline,’ but say: this is the Quebec we want, and this is the Quebec we can build together,” Nadeau-Dubois told reporters Thursday.

Nadeau-Dubois criticized the Parti Quebecois for previously advocating for fossil fuels and balanced budgets and for now using identity politics to gain support.

"My heart is on the left and I have no desire to get into identity politics," he said.

Nadeau-Dubois became a household name in the province during the “Maple Spring” student protests in 2012.

“I was really clear on what I didn't want in 2012. Today, I'm much clearer on what I want, positively for Quebec,” he said. “I think we are at a time in the history of Quebec where we have to take our responsibilities and when I see what is going on in Quebec, I think I have to take my responsibility and go for it - and yes take some risks.”

There are two other Quebec solidaire MNAs in the National Assembly, after David vacated her seat to retire from the National Assembly earlier this year.

The PQ has said it won't field a candidate in Gouin in order to help Quebec solidaire win the seat.

No date has yet been set for the by-election.



With files from The Canadian Press