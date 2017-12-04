

The strains of influenza spreading across Canada are especially harsh this year, while the vaccine is not as effective as would be hoped.

The predominant strain is H3N2 which mutates rapidly and often results in vaccines being less effective.

In Quebec last year the vaccine was only 37 percent effective against the strain of H3N2 that was infecting people.

This year in Australia the vaccine was only immunizing ten percent of people, instead of the customary 40 to 50 percent, and nearly 300 people have died.

"I think when it comes to the high risk patients it's still better than nothing, but I think we have to temper our expectations about what will work," said Dr. Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist.

"There's nothing wrong in getting it but its benefits are going to be very modest."

Being vaccinated can reduce the extent of symptoms even if it does not provide full immunity.

In Canada five deaths around Calgary are being blamed on the flu, while the disease has also hit southern Ontario very hard.

Flu season is expected to peak around Christmas.