

CTV Montreal





Several streets in Trois Rivieres remain closed Thursday in order to limit damage caused by flooding.

The water began to rise earlier this week and as streets were inundated Wednesday, officials barred vehicles from the Pointe du Lac and Trois Rivieres West neighbourhoods.

Because the water levels are so high, cars and trucks are making waves that could damage homes.

Several houses have already been evacuated because the risk to residents was too great.

Mayor Yves Levesque said the flooding in his city in the worst it's been since 1998 -- the year of the ice storm.

Sandbags are being provided to residents but many people are simply exhausted and some have instead gone to stay at temporary shelters

The water level along the St. Lawrence river has been rising steadily this week, and when last measured was 33 cm higher than the flood level -- and still rising.