

CTV Montreal





Residents of homes that have undergone flooding are urged not to reenter their homes until they are given the official green light – and some could face steep fines if they try to do so.



The mayors of Rigaud and Montreal are imploring citizens to show patience – difficult as it is – because of the many health and safety risks the homes pose.



In a news conference Friday morning, Coderre and Montreal Fire Department Chief Inspector Bruno Lachance asked those who experienced flooding to call 311 or visit one of the two flood command centres and have officials escort them to their homes to help mitigate any risks.



“There is a matter of public health and there is a matter of safety to address,” said Coderre. “Our responsibility is to make sure we protect people, even against themselves.”



Firefighters are visiting affected homes one by one Friday, doing an inventory on which homes are safe to reenter and leaving notes on doors outlying how homeowners should proceed.



“There are still some risks – electrical, natural gas, structure. We will help you to go back into your homes with inspectors,” said Lachance.



Mould and coliform are also health risks inside homes.



Officials couldn’t say how many homes are now safe to reenter.



“A few houses are starting to be okay to start to visit, but the most damage, near the river, we’re not there yet,” said Lachance.



Coderre added that on Cousineau St. in Cartierville, two pumps have managed to dry out homes over the past two days, one of several successes they are beginning to note as the sun peeked through the clouds Friday.



$5,000 fines in Rigaud for those who reenter



In Rigaud, the matter has reached another level, however. Officials have warned homeowners they could face as much as a $5,000 fine if they try to return to their homes before officials give the all-clear.



So far, 19 residents have defied the order.



It’s been a frustrating situation for those homeowners, many of whom have been out of their homes since flooding began there weeks ago.



“Well that’s really heavy-handed. It’s really over the top,” said resident Charles Baumgarten in regards to the fines. “The way the mayor here has handled the situation here is really not nice, to put it mildly. There are people like me who have been living here for 40 years, and know the situation in our corner a lot better than he does. If I know that my house is okay, it’s okay.”



Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. is at his wit’s end.



“We’ve begged with them. I’ve tried everything. Maybe I’m going about this the wrong way. They’re not listening. They’re not listening to the authorities. And yet, whenever they need help, really, they will be the first ones to call upon an authority. Right now we cannot give them the service that the Ministry of Public Security obliges me to give them,” he said.

