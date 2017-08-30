

CTV Montreal





Dozens of downtown apartment buildings had to be evacuated in the early morning hours after a fire at the corner of Atwater Ave. and de Maisonneuve Blvd.

Firefighters got a call at 3:20 a.m. when a fire broke out in a store on the ground floor of the building.

Residents on the lower floors were forced out into the streets due to the fire, which firefighters say was started in the depanneur by a faulty power bar.

Those living on upper floors were told to stay put while firefighters carried out the operation.

The fire was put out within 25 minutes. No one was injured.

Firefighters say there was about $150,000 worth of damage caused to the building and the contents of the depanneur.