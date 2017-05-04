Since the rain is expected to fall again Friday and on the weekend, emergency services are still preparing for new flood zones and problems on Ile-Bizard and in Laval.

Laval's emergency coordination centre will now be open 24/7 through the duration of the flood watch, as another 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall this weekend in the Montreal area.

Many residents are complaining about the city’s action, saying they should have been provided with sandbags before their street flooded, not after.



At least 40 basements in Ste-Dorothee in Laval are flooded.

Resident Lucien Spoormakers decided to be proactive.

“In 1998, when I was flooded, I did what they call a hydrofuge - a waterproof basement. My basement right now is dry inside but I have water completely around my house,” he said.

He's not out of hot water yet and is rushing to protect his windows while he waits for more rain.



More information for Laval residents here



Monitor flooding in Laval here

The Ile-Bizard borough is also preparing by creating a shelter at a community centre that can accommodate 72 people – while property owners are preparing for costly repairs.

As of March of this year, there is also now the option of buying flood insurance as an add-on endorsement to your policy.

“Not every insurer offers it so some people who did experience flooding may be covered for flooding may be covered, in other cases they would not,” said Pierre Babinsky of the Insurance Board of Canada.

An insurance company could decide the risk of insuring a property is too high and deny coverage.

“Insurance is designed to cover you for unforeseen, unplanned circumstances. If you're flooded every year then it becomes a certainty and that's not the objective of insurance,” he said.



Keep track of rising water levels across Quebec here