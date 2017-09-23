

The Canadian Press





A symbol of the Capitale-Nationale region celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday.

The centennial of the Québec bridge was highlighted by various activities. Two commemorative plaques were inaugurated in the presence of several dignitaries, including ministers François Blais and Dominique Vien, as well as the mayor of Québec, Régis Labeaume, and Lévis mayor, Gilles Lehouillier.

These plates will be installed at each end of the Québec bridge, one at the Chaudière marina in Lévis and the other on the Samuel-De Champlain promenade in Quebec City.

According to the Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, François Blais, it is important to recall the great historical and heritage value of this civil engineering feat on both sides of the St. Lawrence River.

For his part, Labeaume pointed out that the Québec Bridge has always been a source of pride that has never been denied within the population.