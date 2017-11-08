

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating after a driver ran over a person on Marcel Villeneuve Avenue.

Around 2:30 a.m. a man driving along the poorly-lit street on the edge of a field between L'Harmonie St. and Montée du Moulin ran over something, then stopped and got out to find out what it was.

He found he had run over a man who appeared to have died before being hit by the car.

The driver called police who questioned the 29-year-old man, then brought him home. He will likely be questioned again later in the day.

Police are now trying to identify the man, who was not carrying any identification, and determine the cause of death.