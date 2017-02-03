

CTV Montreal





One person is dead after a car collided with a tanker truck near St-Esprit early Friday morning.

The collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. on a southbound lane of Highway 25. The 18-year-old victim’s car hit the back of the truck and slid underneath.

Rescuers used the jaws of life in an attempt to rescue the motorist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

Witnesses told police the car was travelling at a high speed near another car just before the impact. Investigators are attempting to discover the exact circumstances of the accident and are looking for the driver of the other car to get their account. The vehicle was described as a white Subaru Impreza.