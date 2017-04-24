Protesters will ride around the Gilles Villeneuve racetrack Monday afternoon before rallying outside Montreal City Hall for a protest.

Inside the building Projet Montreal will deliver a petition demanding the cycling path stay open this summer.

Plenty of Montrealers, including the opposition party at city hall, were outraged to learn Friday that the Jean Drapeau Park Society is closing a large part of the racetrack from May 8 until September 4.

The organization that controls the parks on Ile Notre Dame and St. Helen's Island said the closure is necessary because dozens of heavy trucks will use part of the roadway every day as construction work takes place on the western tip of St. Helen's Island to build an amphitheatre that Evenko will use for outdoor concerts.

Festivals that normally take place in the park will also be moved to other sections of the racetrack.

The announcement of the closure comes weeks after the announcement that the Aquatic Complex will be closed for 2017.

The Park Society said that Jean Doré beach will be open this summer, from June 21 to Sept. 4, although getting there will require some changes, as beachgoers who take the bus will have to enter through a new entrance on the north side of the artificial lake.

People who drive to the beach will continue to have access to the P4 parking lot and the south side entrance, although the route to that parking lot will be changed.

"Normally it's a scenic route to the parking lot. Instead it's going to be a two-way path that drivers will share with buses on the other side of the park," said Genevieve Boyer of the Jean Drapeau Park Society.

Part of the northwestern section of the racetrack will open to cyclists all day every day so riders can go between the Pont de la Concorde and Saint Lambert.

A 2.5 km of the racetrack will also be available for three hours every evening, including most of the straightaway.

In a move that is sure to displease Saint Lambert residents, concerts that normally take place in St. Helen's Island will be even closer to the South Shore this summer.

On July 19 Metallica will perform on the western tip of the island in a stage to be constructed near the starting line for the racetrack.

That location will also be used on August 19 as Guns N' Roses plays for their fans.

The eastern section of the racetrack and the surrounding area will be used for at least five weekend events this summer, including multiple stages for Osheaga and Ile Soniq, and for Week-ends du Monde and the Colour Run.