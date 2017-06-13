Couche-Tard hires lobbyist in bid to sell cannabis
A man passes by a Couche Tard convenience store in Montreal, on October 5, 2012. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:27AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1:02PM EDT
Alimentation Couche-Tard is interested in selling cannabis in its stores and has hired a lobbyist to secure its consideration in Quebec’s distribution model.
The depanneur chain has hired TACT Intelligence-conseil to help lobby to sell marijuana products.
Former health minister Yves Bolduc’s chief of staff Marie-Ève Bédard has been hired for a year to push for the plan.
She will earn less than $10,000 for her work.
The goal to get weed into deps comes in conjunction with federal Bill C-45, which aims to legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018. Though it is federal legislation, it is up to the provinces to determine how it will be distributed.
Couche-Tard says it wants a responsible selling model and hopes to be included in the distribution model.
Couche-Tard operates a network of more than 2,000 stores in Canada, from the Maritimes to Western Canada.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec beer lovers will now get to sample special 12-pack for Canada's 150th
- Quebec government calls on Ottawa to help province's small English communities
- Police seek potential victims of man charged with child luring, uttering death threats
- Couche-Tard hires lobbyist in bid to sell cannabis
- Independent investigations bureau isn't transparent enough: advocacy groups