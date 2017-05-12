

CTV Montreal





Quebec's unionized construction workers have voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, potentially leaving thousands of homeowners with flood damage in the lurch.

If the union’s latest offer does not result in new contracts, a strike could begin as early as May 24th.

The Union Alliance that represents five industry unions and 175,000 construction workers, including registered contractors.

Those unions include the FTQ-Construction, CSN-Construction, CSD-Construction, the Quebec Construction Union (SQC), and the Quebec council of construction workers (CPQMCI).

A strike is an option being considered right now, but they very much hope for a negotiated settlement, said Michel Trepanier, spokesperson for the Union Alliance.

Eric Coté, negotiator for the Construction Association of Quebec, sits on the other side of the bargaining table.

He said this offer is not in good faith given the situation in low-lying areas in Quebec.

"It's unfortunate because we haven't even had time to even study our demands and the union doesn't even want to start negotiation. To us it's a one-way street negotiation," said Coté.

Trepanier acknowledged that it is a difficult situation for homeowners.

The possible strike is not good news for the thousands of Quebecers who are still pumping water from their basements and will soon be facing many urgent repairs--repairs that must be done by a registered contractor in order to receive government compensation.

The construction industry's collective agreements expired April 30.

Two of the sticking points involve the government.

First, the unions want to be permitted to negotiate clauses that would allow them to be paid retroactively for any salary increases, a condition that exists for unionized employees in other sectors.

Second, they want measures in place against strike breakers, often referred to as anti-scab legislation.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the situation is under review.

“I think that everybody understands the seriousness of the situation. For example, the engineers working for the government of Quebec are obviously in consultation about their possible strike eventuality but there is a law also about the minimal services. We have already made the inventory of all our needs and we will make sure we have all the people we need to face the situation,” he said.

On Thursday, the construction unions handed Quebec's Labour Minister Dominique Vien a petition with 40,000 names on it supporting their demands.

The unions said they are negotiating in good faith and they want this to be settled at the table.

A government-appointed conciliator is overseeing the negotiations.