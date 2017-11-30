

CTV Montreal





Some streets around the Turcot Interchange rebuild are closed due to a mishap overnight.



At 1:15 Thursday morning, a reinforced concrete beam fell from the Highway 15 overpass to Saint-Patrick St.



Luckily, no one was injured.



Officials say the beam didn’t cause any damage.



Meantime, drivers should be aware Saint-Patrick is closed between Cabot and de l'Église.