Concrete beam tumbles during Turcot Interchange construction
The concrete beam fell during overnight construction on the Turcot rebuild (CTV Montreal / Wayne Toplosky)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 7:21AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 7:26AM EST
Some streets around the Turcot Interchange rebuild are closed due to a mishap overnight.
At 1:15 Thursday morning, a reinforced concrete beam fell from the Highway 15 overpass to Saint-Patrick St.
Luckily, no one was injured.
Officials say the beam didn’t cause any damage.
Meantime, drivers should be aware Saint-Patrick is closed between Cabot and de l'Église.