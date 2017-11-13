

CTV Montreal





Concordia University is warning its 45,000 students to be wary after two female students were lured off campus through Instagram and attacked.

One of the women was sexually assaulted.

The attacks took place in September and December of last year, and the women came forward last week.

Montreal police are investigating the incidents.

They say the women responded to ads on social media for job opportunities.

They were drugged or sexually assaulted, or both – at this point, the university is not providing too much information to protect the women’s identities.

The university issued the warning Monday, urging students to be vigilant.

The university's deputy provost and vice-president of services said students should be especially careful about unsolicited professional development invitations.

Concordia is advising students who need assistance to contact the university's Sexual Assault Resource Centre at 514-848-2424, ext. 3353



They can also reach out to Campus Security at 514-848-3717, option 1.