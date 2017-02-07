

CTV Montreal





The Boston Bruins have fired coach Claude Julien.

Julien has been the head coach of the Bruins since June 21, 2007, and this season led the team to just 26 wins, making them fourth place in the Atlantic Division, ninth in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins have made it to the playoffs seven times in the past nine years and won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Since then their playoff record has been spotty. The team missed the playoffs last year and the year before, and this season they are not currently in a playoff spot.

Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the team on an interim basis.