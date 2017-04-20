

The Canadian Press





On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada announced it would hear an appeal involving an infamous 65-year deal between Hydro-Quebec, a small Newfoundland town and the rights to hydroelectric power.

In 1969, officials from the Labrador town of Churchill Falls signed a contract that established the price of electricity that would be generated by a hydroelectric station built on the Churchill River. That deal would last until 2034.

In 2010, the Churchill Falls Corp. Ltd. appealed to the courts, complaining the present value of electricity could not have been predicted in 1969 and the signed contract was unfair.

Quebec’s Superior Court found in favour of Hydro-Quebec, a ruling that was upheld by the province’s Court of Appeal in August, 2016.

Hydro-Quebec argued that the agreement was valid, as it had assumed all costs and risks associated with the project at the time of the signing.