Forget about growing your own cannabis at home in Quebec, or driving a car for hours after smoking a spliff.

When cannabis becomes legal in Canada later this year, the only place tokers will be allowed to acquire marijuana will be the SQC -- the Societé Quebecoise du Cannabis.

In tabling legislation regulating cannabis in the province, Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said the government-operated stores will be the only legal place to procure cannabis in the province, similar to the SAQ's monopoly on spirits and the distribution of all alcohol.

"This group will sell, but will not promote the use of cannabis," said Charlebois.

The SQC will be a subsidiary of the SAQ.

She added that people will not be allowed to grow marijuana at home for personal used, and they would immediately have their licence suspended for 90 days if they use cannabis and drive.

"We will have a zero-tolerance policy," when it comes to using marijuana and driving, said Charlebois.

She said that police officers would be using saliva tests for cannabis, and that any detectable amount would result in an immediate arrest.

Drivers would not be allowed to refuse a saliva test, similar to how they cannot refuse a breathalyzer test for alcohol.

Police across Canada have been experimenting with roadside saliva tests for drug use, and the THC-based compounds in saliva linger for at least four hours after smoking cannabis, but are usually gone within 12 hours.

Smoking marijuana will be prohibited on university and CEGEP campuses, along with everywhere else smoking tobacco is forbidden. Just like tobacco, the legal age to use cannabis will be 18.

While the governments of several provinces including Quebec feel they are being rushed by the federal government's deadline of July 1, 2018, ministers said the province would be ready to sell cannabis, although the rules were not set in stone.

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisée said the federal government has plunged the province into a "rushed timeline" for legalizing marijuana.